SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of homes have been going up on the new extension in Socastee.

Sayebrook Parkway sits between Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 544. News13 last reported on the new neighborhood when it opened in April after three years of work.

The development has about 1,800 new homes. Some are now filled, but others are still under construction.

Plans for Sayebrook were approved back in 2007, and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard was extended from a dead-end to Highway 544 in 2019 as part of Horry County Ride III infrastructure upgrades.

“Watch him, watch that truck. See? He doesn’t stop, he just goes right through,” said Henry Britton, a homeowner. “So, there’s a perfect example of it.”

Sayebrook Parkway connects Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and Sheffield Parkway. The extension was built in hopes of easing traffic in the area, but the new homes are bringing those concerns back.

“I have the lake view and then nobody can build behind me, so it’s kind of nice,” Britton said. “You know, instead of being in the middle of a hundred homes, we’re kind of on the edge.”

Britton and his wife, Roxanne, moved into their new house in July. He said during the work day and lunchtime, the traffic circle bringing people out to Highway 544 is always backed up.

Britton added that once more people move into the neighborhood, it’ll just get worse.

“That does not go without affecting the shops that are already in place, right, so it’s probably a dilemma,” Roxanne Britton said.

Roxanne Britton said accommodations to the new roads is something that will be a challenge, but she added she’s glad the construction is happening this fall.

“It’s going to increase traffic, but I think that they’re going to be smart enough to add more lanes and handle these round-a-bouts smarter and the light systems that they have around so that they’re going to be more included into the traffic that’s going to be coming,” said Reese Hall, a homeowner.

Hall, a Coastal Carolina University student who moved into a house two months ago, said he loves the location. He said traffic by the shopping center gets a little heavy depending on the day, but the drive to school is a straight shot.

“I do think it’s going to make me look forward to riding a bike to go get groceries rather than getting in my car and riding right up the road,” Hall said.

The Brittons said there are plenty of stop signs and traffic circles, but people using Sayebrook Parkway as a cut-through don’t always stop.

They said this is very dangerous for people who have children and hope Horry County police will patrol once more houses are filled.