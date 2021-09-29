Horry County Admin. Committee discusses building I-73, Highway 90 expansion

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The expansion of Highway 90 and funds for the building of I-73 were discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s Horry County Administration Committee meeting.

A resolution passed to use money from Ride 2 funds for the expansion of Highway 90, which councilmember Johnny Vaught said has been a long time coming.

“That money is there and what we’re going to do is try to use our people on staff to prioritize how we can spend those monies, get us a plan together, find, and let’s hit the hotspots of Highway 90 first,” Vaught said. “The worst problems that we have on Highway 90 and go from there.”

Council would use $30 million from Ride 2 funds but Vaught said it will take about $200 million to complete the entire expansion and improvements from Highway 90 to north of US 501 Business in Conway to SC 22.

“We’ve got to have some help from the state and we have a legislative delegation on board,” Vaught said. “They’re going to be presenting some proposals to the state.”

Vaught said they’re also looking to get money from the federal government before using their own money for the building of I-73. Tuesday, the committee deferred a resolution to use more than $4 million for Horry County’s portion of I-73. After last week’s council meeting, Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said the county can’t put a penny towards I-73 unless the state and federal governments both make a commitment.

“We’ve got to get together with municipalities and determine what their level of participation is going to be and what our level of participation is going to be,” Vaught said.

Vaught said some staff are meeting with surrounding municipalities Wednesday to discuss it.

The committee also passed a resolution for Horry County Fire Rescue to use 2022 budget funds to staff the new Longs fire station.