Horry County buys 23-plus acres for new Highway 31 interchange

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County leaders have finalized a $1.15 million purchase of 23.36 acres for a long-planned road project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion on Highway 31, the county said late Monday afternoon in a news release.

The project on Highway 31, also known as Carolina Bays Parkway, involves the construction of a new interchange connecting Augusta Plantation to Revolutionary War Way. The closing for the purchase was on Friday.

The news release said county officials expect to choose an engineering design firm for the project in January. More information about the construction cost and a timeline for the project will be released once the engineering design firm is chosen, the release said.

In 2019, it was estimated that the project would cost about $47 million.