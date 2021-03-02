Horry County looks to move government complex to Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials have been looking to put a government complex in a more centralized area based on population.

The county says the move would make its offices more centralized and allow people to conduct government business without driving all the way to Conway if they live closer to the beach.

Moving the government complex to Carolina Forest would also give the area a police precinct, an addition that many residents have wanted. The County discussed the possible plans to build a new government complex during the Administration Committee meeting on Feb. 23.

These graphics below show three of the possible locations for the complex.

Site 1

The first proposed site is just off of International Drive on Hinson Drive. Site 1 is estimated to require up to 8 acres of land. The land purchase price for this location is $250,000 per acre, which would accommodate a 40,000 square foot building with 155 parking spaces with room for expansion. The cost of Site 1 is roughly $2,000,000. International Drive Land Holding Co. owns this land currently.

Site 2

The second proposed site would be located on Carolina Forest Boulevard near Farmer’s Rest Drive. Site 2 is estimated to require up to 5.5 acres of land. The estimated land purchase price is between $250,000-$275,000 per acre which would be able to accommodate a 40,000 square foot building and 155 parking spaces. The cost of Site 2 will roughly be between $1,375,000-$1512,500. Landbank LLC currently owns the land and Sembler would be the developer. This space does not include room for a public works facility and expansion will be limited.

Site 3

The final proposed site is located at the corner of River Oaks Drive and Augusta Plantation. Site 3 is estimated to require 21 acres. This is the least expensive site per acre, $218,000-$225,000. The cost of Site 3 is estimated to between $4,578,000-$4,725,000. This site will easily be able to accommodate all of the county’s proposed uses. This site is also the farthest away from the current complex in Conway. Landbank LLC currently owns the land.