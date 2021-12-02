Horry County residents oppose plan to bring nearly 4,000 homes to Burgess community

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The room was packed at Thursday night’s Horry County Planning Commission meeting as dozens of residents spoke against a proposed rezoning that would bring about 4,000 homes to the Burgess community on Highway 707.

About two hours of the meeting was spent talking about the rezoning request. With speeches prepared, several residents spoke before planning commissioners and the engineering firm behind the 706-acre project.

“I don’t think we can just say no and it’s going to stay wooded land,” said Bob Ziegler, the director for the Greater Burgess Community Association. “Something’s going to happen and it’s our goal to make a product the best we can that blends in with Burgess.”

The access points would be at Highway 707 and Freewoods Road. Many shared concerns about traffic and flooding, though the documents the engineering firm provided show it’s not in a flood zone.

“Quality of life is what we’re looking for, for our families, for our kids, for our grandkids and thereafter,” one resident said.

Walter Warren, the project engineer, spoke and answered questions.

“It’s not finished by no means,” Warren said. “We’re here today to gain input from the commissioners, gain input from these great people.”

As Warren spoke, several residents shouted out. There were also some commissioners who questioned the plans.

“I think we, in all honesty, as commissioners deserve a lot more information than what’s on that yellow blob,” District 3 Commissioner Chuck Rhome said.

District 5 Commissioner Joey Ray said “there’s a lot of development taking place and some people are unhappy about it. The traffic, all the congestion that’s been created and things like that are really impacting people’s quality of life.”

“So I’m asking you, can you find it in your heart and in your wallets to make some changes,” District 6 Commissioner Michael Masciarelli said.

The developer decided to defer the request and would like to have a community meeting before any voting can take place. The meeting will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Strand Recreation Center.

