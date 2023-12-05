HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway 90 was one of the biggest topics of discussion in Tuesday morning’s Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee meeting.

The Highway 90 topic was up for a vote to rescind a previous resolution that limited further development because of the tremendous growth the area is seeing.

“There’s just no way that we can be safe if we leave this resolution, and we’re just begging, we’re begging you not to do that,” Amelia Wood said.

Those who live near Highway 90 say they’re frustrated with the lack of traffic regulations in the area and want to see solutions.

“We are bursting at the seams with what is going on,” Felicia Soto said. “And to now open those floodgates even more is unacceptable and certainly putting us in harm’s way.”

Not only did community members fill the meeting room, but more than 20 others had to go into the overflow room. After a long discussion, the committee members all voted to table the topic indefinitely.

The vote doesn’t prohibit anyone from asking for a rezoning. Proposals can still be brought to council for consideration.

“Essentially, tabling it just kept it in place, and that’s what the people were asking for. They didn’t want it being removed, so we didn’t make any changes. It stayed in place,” Horry County Councilman Michael Masciarelli said. “So, you know, they’re happy. And I would tell them, if somebody wants to build, they don’t just assume that the council is going to shoot it down. We’re going to look at it. Does it make sense? And if so, we’ll go from there.”

Soto, who has lived in Horry County for 16 years, shared how much growth she’s seen over the years and why she’s passionate about making change.

“We’re not here to tell people to stop building. We’re not here to say we’re going to stand in the way of a man’s fight to build on the land,” Soto said. “That being said, we just have to have smart building.”

When asked her thoughts on the vote, Soto said “it’s the right way to go.”

For the time being, Highway 90 will stay the same, as the topic was tabled indefinitely.