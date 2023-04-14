HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Inflation is putting the squeeze on some major Horry County road upgrades, and one councilmember wants to scrap the projects and move on.

“It’s approaching hard and bordering impossible,” councilmember Gary Loftus said. “We’ve been hit by the inflation bug and it’s hard to keep up with it.”

Horry County voters approved 14 road projects funded by a penny sales tax in 2016. Six are either complete or under construction, six more are waiting for construction, and the other two are in the design phase.

Loftus said the plan was too ambitious, with some projects still waiting on construction already tens of millions of dollars over budget, such as the Highway 31 extension to North Carolina.

Between materials and finding contractors, costs have shot up.

“When I bit on it last time, I’m busy right now so if you want me to do it, it’s going to be $20 million,” Loftus said.

The eight-year penny sales tax, known as Ride 3, expires in two years. The process has already started to identify what belongs in Ride 4. The incomplete projects would lead the next cycle.

“I don’t want them completed,” Loftus said. “I’d be happy if we put on a referendum we don’t have to complete those, but we can start here.”

At Thursday’s budget retreat, Loftus brought up the idea of skipping the final projects altogether to save hundreds of millions of dollars for Ride 4. Councilmember Jenna Dukes shared her concerns about next year’s referendum.

“So now we’re going to ask people to vote on Ride 4,” she said. “How can you ask them to vote on Ride 4 when you haven’t proven to them you’re completing Ride 3.”

A renewed penny sales tax is estimated to generate $825 million over eight years.

Loftus said the county needs help to pay for the upgrades.

“We are pushing $2 billion out of our own pockets to fund the roads, and where’s the state of South Carolina in all this?” Loftus said. “Where’s the federal government in all this? Why aren’t we pounding on their doors to try and get some money from them before we start digging into our own pockets?”

There are 34 possible projects on the table for Ride 4. The list will be narrowed down to a handful before it heads to voters in November 2024.