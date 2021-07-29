Inland Horry County communities like Loris see major growth

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County’s growth isn’t just happening around Myrtle Beach.

In fact, the mayor of Loris believes the city will triple in size over the next 20 years. Mayor Todd Harrelson said building permits have really been picking up recently.

“Two to three years ago it started picking up quite a bit and now it’s just huge,” the mayor said.

Loris issued 126 building permits in 2020. It’s already issued 94 so far in 2021.

“It’s going to be busting at the seams in 20 years,” Harrelson said.

Many new rows of houses have gone up in the past couple years in and around Loris. Carla and Julias Robsinson moved to the area from West Virginia after vacationing in Myrtle Beach for decades.

“If we love it here so much let’s just go ahead and get this thing done,” Julias said about the couple’s move.

Businesses are moving into town too.

Dawn Hall recently opened a store called Lilly Mae’s that features furniture, clothing and more. She said she’s sold furniture to people just moving to town.

“Loris is growing,” Hall said. “Loris needed a place to sell this kind of furniture and home décor. And we were happy to plug the spot.”