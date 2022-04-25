HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — The number of single-family homes purchased in inland Horry County has almost doubled over the last five years.

Loris, Longs, Conway, and Aynor are all areas that have seen growth.

According to new data from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors, the number of single-family homes purchased in 2016 was 1,981 in inland Horry County.

The number purchased in 2021 was 3,415.

Joe Scaturro with Keller Williams Realty said it’s seen an increase in people moving into those areas over the last year or so. He said it may be because people are looking for more space.

“Whether it’s beachside or inland a little bit, you still have people coming from outside the area, with all different needs, and a lot of people when they think of moving to the south they think of a big old lot, well where are you going to get that? Conway, Loris, Longs, those areas have appreciated dramatically over the years where normally they don’t,” Scaturro said.

Scaturro said the number of single-family homes sold in these areas is expected to surpass 4,000 this year.