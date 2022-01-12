Marion County council expresses support for I-73

Editor’s note: A previous version of the story listed a different county as having passed the resolution. The story has been updated. We apologize for the mistake.

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County council passed a resolution Tuesday in support of the I-73 project.

The I-73 project has a permitted route that would go through Marion County. South Carolina Rep. Case Brittain, R-Myrtle Beach, said I-73 has potential to improve livelihoods in the Pee Dee region.

“While more has to be done to approve funding for the interstate, this resolution helps pave the way toward a brighter future for Marion County residents,” Brittain said in a statement.

Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach have both committed funding for the I-73 project. City leaders in Dillon, however, oppose I-73, saying it would be “devastating” to the city’s economy by deterring traffic around the city.

In December, Gov. Henry McMaster reassured his commitment of $300 million for I-73 after Horry County Councilman Harold Worley said it was “not going to happen.” Worley later changed his position after congress passed the infrastructure bill.

South Carolina’s part of I-73 would run from the Rockingham/Hamlet area, into Marlboro County, and then Dillon County, before intersecting with Interstate 95, and then hitting Highway 22 in the Myrtle Beach/Conway area.