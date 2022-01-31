Myrtle Beach area a top draw for those relocated in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Studies done by moving companies found that more people moved to South Carolina in 2021. Specifically, they came to Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand.

Some people moved to the Grand Strand to be with family, while others moved for the lifestyle. However, retirement was listed as the biggest reason for relocating.

For people like Mark Stovall, it’s a combination of all the above.

“I have family down here, and they kept telling me how nice it was and I did actually come for a visit,” Stovall said. “And then I decided to stay.”

Stovall worked as a paramedic and firefighter for more than 30 years in the Ohio and Pittsburgh areas. He became one of the Grand Strand’s newest residents just a few weeks ago.

“I moved down here after retiring to enjoy the sunlight and the temperatures,” Stovall said.

During his years as a firefighter, Stovall developed medical problems. He said living at the beach is better for his health.

“I do have COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) from being a firefighter for so long, so my breathing problems do act up every once in a while,” he said.

According to a study done by moving company Hire A Helper, Myrtle Beach ranked No. 6 in the nation over the past year with a net growth of about 64%.

In a study done by United Van Lines, Myrtle Beach ranked eighth among metropolitan areas with a 76% inbound rate.

“I think one of the big reasons is Myrtle Beach has a beach, but also it’s still a relatively low cost of living,” Miranda Marquit, the chief data analyst for Hire A Helper said.

She said it’s important for high inbound areas to keep track of their growth.

“It puts tremendous strain on sewer, water, fire response, police response, all of those things,” she said. “And so being able to look at these migration studies and say ‘OK, where are we going to have to change things up?’ ”