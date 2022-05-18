MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach area is the fastest-growing metro area in the United States for 2022-2023, according to a report from U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report ranks places by the net migration of each area over the past five years.

Myrtle Beach ranked first with an overall score of 6.4, a quality of life score of 6.0, and a value of 6.4, according to the report.

Myrtle Beach also ranked as the 37th best place to live, the 25th best place to retire, and the best place to live in South Carolina.

The Top 10 fastest-growing metro areas, according to the report, are:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Lakeland, Florida Sarasota, Florida Fort Myers, Florida Boise, Idaho Ocala, Florida Port St. Lucie, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Naples, Florida Austin, Texas

View the rest of the Top 25 on the U.S. News & World Report website.