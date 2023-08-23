MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For the third year in a row, Myrtle Beach has claimed the top spot in US News and World Reports Annual list of fastest growing places in America.

The US News and World Reports list is determined by the net migration of each metro area. It’s measured by the growth or decline of the population over the past five years.

The site also mentioned how Myrtle Beach appeals to young professionals and growing families because of its milder weather and relatively low cost of living.

“We’ve said for a number of years that a key component of making this a year-round livable place is to diversify our job base and that we’re not wholly dependent on the summer seasons and the summer tourism industry,” said Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker. “We have to have those job creators year-round.”

Those new job opportunities being created are what brought Jenna Dittman and her fiancée to make the move from Pennsylvania.

“It just kind of fell into place and worked out perfectly, so we moved here because of new job opportunities came knocking at our door and that’s why we’re here,” Dittman said.

The growth Myrtle Beach has seen has many positive aspects, but it also comes with some challenges.

“The thing for us at the city level is trying to figure out how we serve that population,” Tucker said. “How do we keep that basic level of city services going but also create a full-time place?”

The US Census Bureau estimated that Horry County had 383,101 residents in July 2022. That was a 9% increase from 2020 and a whopping 42% increase from 2010.

“But again, it’s just the shift in dynamic where we are a busy city four months out of the year versus being a busy city 12 months out of the year,” Tucker said. “This is now a full-time place.”

Myrtle Beach is also ranked No.18 in US News and World Reports “best places to live” list.