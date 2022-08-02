MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approved 85 townhome lots and 10 private streets in the Grande Dunes area, according to Kelly Mezzapelle, senior planner with the City of Myrtle Beach.

The lots will be located on Grande Dunes Boulevard between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard.

The plan was approved with the condition of “lots 80 and 81 being carried to the center line of the remainder of the fire apparatus turnaround, squaring off Common Area 2,” according to Mezzapelle.

Courtesy: City of Myrtle Beach

The developer plans to build a wall to separate the neighborhood from Kings Highway, according to documents. The developer is also proposing one new sidewalk on the west side of the new primary road.

According to the documents, the property owner/developer would be responsible for setting up utility access to the new lots.