Myrtle Beach sees increase in building permits

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach issued 7,544 building permits between in the past fiscal year, which is 707 more than were issued in the prior fiscal year, according to the city’s news release.

City data also shows permits for 635 new single-family homes and 83 new commercial buildings. Mark Kruea, Myrtle Beach public information officer, said space will soon be limited in the city.

“Inside the city limits, it’s getting a little bit tight, so I don’t know that [growth] will continue at this pace,” Kruea said. “We might see some new commercial growth. Certainly we have commercial opportunities in the community.”

Merin Construction is one of the companies working to fill up the remaining available space. Ader Vindel, architect and engineer at Merin Construction, said the volume of work has been high.

“Right now there’s a lot a lot of work to do — a lot of projects to do,” Vindel said.

Vindel said he expects the trend to continue but sometimes the firm has to turn projects down.

“I’m just a small guy here, and I even have to say no sometimes because I’m so busy,” Vindel said.

Kruea said the city of Myrtle Beach is well equipped to handle growth. The focus now is maintenance.

“Once you build it you’ve got to maintain it, and we’re at that stage of life right now making sure that we budget to make sure that we maintain those systems we have in place,” Kruea said.

Kruea pointed to the city having connection fees as a top reason for its preparedness.

“If you build a new home, a new restaurant, a new commercial building you pay a connection fee, an impact fee, to us that allows us to expand the system,” Kruea said. “That allows us to provide service to that new home or business so that the other people who live here…don’t have to pay for it. The new growth, at least from a water and sewer standpoint, pays for itself through these connection fees that have been around for 40 years.”