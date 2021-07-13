Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is the fastest-growing city in the United States, according to a list by U.S. News and World Report.

The list ranks cities by net migration for each metro area, measured by growth or decline in population over the last five years.

Myrtle Beach was the only city in the Top 10 that wasn’t in Florida. Spartanburg was the second South Carolina city on the list, coming in at 12th fastest-growing, according to U.S. News and World Report. Charleston ranked 19th.

Top 10

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Sarasota, Florida Fort Myers, Florida Naples, Florida Lakeland, Florida Ocala, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Port St. Lucie, Florida Orlando, Florida Melbourne, Florida

To view the methodology for the list, visit U.S. News and World Report.