MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — One new ambulance is in service for the Myrtle Beach Fire Department and one more is coming soon. The new ambulance replaced older ones with more than 100,000 miles on the engine. It was being used as soon as it was initiated into the department.

The Active Battalion Chief, Captain Jeremy Albornoz said, “I think it was within minutes they had a call from when it was going in service.”

The new ambulance has a generator underneath the hood. This would ease the use of the engine.

“That was one of our big problems. Since they were never really turned off these generators will hopefully keep them running longer so you can just replace the generator as opposed to getting a whole new ambulance,” Captain Albornoz said.

The older ambulances being replaced will go into the reserve unit, if they are still useful. The reserve unit gives the department more options for when issues arise.

“If they do have mechanical issues with the new ones, we have a backup so we don’t lose any down time,” Captain Albornoz said.

The new ambulances help first responders move more efficiently.

“It’s a different lay out, hopefully more functional, better ergonomics, just to make everything flow smoother.” He said, “we’re able to provide to the community 24/7,” Captain Albornoz said.