New Carolina Forest shopping center raises traffic, safety concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Businesses and residents in Horry County worry development is getting ahead of infrastructure improvements.

Marketplace at the Mill is expected to open in Carolina Forest next summer. In an already busy area, some residents said the new shopping center is raising traffic and safety concerns.

“It seems to be so much development happening all of a sudden,” said Jim Blinn, who has been a resident of Carolina Forest for nearly four years.

“In an ideal world, it would be nice to have the infrastructure then the building,” Blinn said.

The infrastructure of roadways and bridges is a major concern for residents. It’s a concern that also has the attention of Horry County councilman Bill Howard, who represents the district.

“It is getting too congested,” Howard said. “I am not for new development right now. We have a lot of infrastructures to try to get completed.”

While not for new developments, he told News13 growth and safety are top priorities for the county.

“Our public safety is behind. Our infrastructure is way behind,” Howard said.

The new development, he said, will allow drivers to only make a right turn in and a right turn out to help keep traffic flowing safely.

Although the pace of infrastructure is behind, some business owners are looking forward to the expansion.

“With it growing as fast as it is, you just gotta try to keep up with it,” said Andrea Zeman with Barefoot Rental Management located in Carolina Forest.

“And it’s kinda hard, I think when you look at the infrastructure trying to catch up,” she said.

Howard said impact fees and tax collected from the Ride program will help fund the improvements of roads in the area but said, infrastructure improvements may not ever catch up with the growing demand.