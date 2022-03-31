FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Growth in West Florence has caused the city to open up a new fire station. A grand opening ceremony was held Thursday for Florence Fire Department Station Six.

During the ceremony, participants decoupled a fire hose instead of cutting a ribbon.

According to Chief Shannon Tanner, the new station is only part of the expansion. The project also involved moving Fire Station Four to a new location in order to better accommodate West Florence.

“The growth increased our response times and made it so the coverage was not adequate to the citizens that were coming in,” Tanner said.

Tanner said as Florence annexed more land along West Palmetto Street, it became clear that some changes to his department were necessary.

“We relocated our station four and built this station, station six,” he explained. “In doing so, we kind of filled in that gap and now it takes us all the way to our growth boundaries.”

The growth in West Florence has garnered more attention than just the local government- several business recently moved to the area.

“The growth along Palmetto- it’s starting to pop,” Patrick Mahon, head brewer at Local Motive Brewing Company said. “Things are starting to happen.”

Mahon said Local Motive relocated to West Palmetto from its downtown location nine months ago and he hasn’t looked back.

“You’re right along Palmetto, but it doesn’t feel like you’re right along Palmetto,” Mahon said of the new location. “You don’t hear the cars, all you can see are trees and we’re right next to the Rail Trail, so you can ride your bike. A lot of our customers live on this side anyway, so we are closer to them now than we were.”

Geoff Akins, manager of Phil’s Bicycle World, said the store has been on West Palmetto for 18 years. He said in his four years with the store, he has witnessed much of the area’s growth firsthand.

“It kind of happened organically. Some of it was planned, but we have just been lucky to have some great folks come in and be a part of what we are growing,” he said. “That’s something Florence really needs.”

Though the area’s businesses will benefit from the new station, Tanner said the greatest impact will be on West Florence’s homeowners.

“When they need help, they can call and we will be there,” he said.

Tanner said the ceremony came almost exactly one year after ground was broken for construction.

Station Six now houses four firefighters and their truck, with room to grow in the future.

The grand opening for Station Four’s new location is scheduled for mid-April.