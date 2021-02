MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Publix will be opening a new location in Myrtle Beach at Coventry Marketplace on Hwy 17 late next year.

Publix just announced a new lease on the store.

The store will be located at the southeast corner of Hwy 17 and Coventry Boulevrd.

This Publix location is set to open in late 2022.

