MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Marion will look a little different soon as it plans to build a new sporting complex.

City council in Tuesday’s meeting not only will discuss the new sports complex, but also a bid for new body cameras for its police officers.

Mayor Ashley Brady said the cameras will be paid for through a $26,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The new cameras, unlike the old ones, will link body camera footage to dash cam video.

“It’s always good to have that visual of what happened at the scene. We just want to make sure that, again, we’re protecting our officers and our citizens,” Brady said. “Technology is always evolving, so we want to make sure we’re staying on top of it and make sure we have the best that we can for the protection of everybody.”

Brady said Tuesday’s meeting will also discuss bids for a new sports complex that will be located on S. Main Street. It will be called the Green Street Sports Complex.

It will mostly be funded by the capital sales tax initiative, according to Brady. It will also include a new regulation-size football and soccer field, a smaller soccer field, new playground equipment and a concessions stand.

“If you’ve got a parent and they’ve got small children and some are playing football and some are playing soccer,” Brady said. “The parents are having to conquer and divide on two sides of town. Our sports complex, everything will be right together.”

Brady said that, along with downtown revitalization projects, aim to help grow Marion County.

“We’re just doing a great job,” he said. “But it’s a collaborative effort between the city, the chamber and HMRA. If you come to downtown Marion, you’ll see the results of what we’re doing and it’s working out great.”

