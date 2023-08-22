MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A new family medicine facility recently opened its doors in Murrells Inlet.

The vice president of operations of Tidelands Health Family Medicine Facility said the community needs this.

The facility opened on Aug. 14 and has already seen many new patients come through its doors.

“The need in the community is there, so we definitely have had patients knocking down our door to get in to see these providers,” Brooke Howard said.

The facility is located inside Waccamaw Medical Park South. Before this one opened, the closest Tidelands Health Family Medicine locations were about four miles away from the new facility in Garden City and about three miles away in Murrells Inlet.

Howard said one of the reasons the location was chosen was because it’s convenient and patients don’t have to walk into a hospital.

“One of the other reasons that the facility was selected in its particular location is that we have several resources to support imaging activity, specialists visits that are close by, so it’s very easy to navigate for patients being on our Waccamaw campus,” Howard said. “So that’s why that particular location was selected.”

The family medicine facility will be run by two women, a certified family nurse practitioner and a physician assistant.

It offers a full range of family medicine services, from acute needs such as diagnosing things like colds and flues, annual wellness visits and managing any type of chronic conditions like diabetes and/or high blood pressure.

“It’s been very difficult over time to keep up with. There is a nationwide shortage or has been for primary care providers overall,” Howard said. “However, we have a great group of primary care providers who have been willing to expand their schedules, create additional access for patients in the community, so they’ve been great partners for us to expand our services and the availability of their schedules to meet patients needs.”

Howard also stressed that everyone should have a primary care provider, and as more people move to the Myrtle Beach area, Tidelands Health will keep up with that growth.

“But we’re looking to expand across both counties, Georgetown and Horry County. Just continuing to provide more and more primary care providers to the growing community,” Howard said.

All providers at the new location are accepting new patients and appoints. They will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.