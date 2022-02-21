North Myrtle Beach home prices up $120K since last year, Little River up $95K

Growth Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Home prices in Horry County have soared in the past year, notably in the North Myrtle Beach and Little River areas, according to new data from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

Median home prices in North Myrtle Beach increased $120,673 from January 2021 to January 2022, a 31.3% increase. While North Myrtle Beach saw the largest price increase in the area, Little River had the largest increase in percentage points, up 34.7%, an increase of $94,591, according to the data.

The median home price in Myrtle Beach decreased by about 1% in January 2022 when compared to January 2021, according to the data.

The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors reports home inventory, on average, has decreased 41.6% for single-family homes and 76.3% for condos.

Price of single-family homes for January 2021 and January 2022:

Area20212022Percent ChangePrice Change
Carolina Forest$301,000$392,860+30.5%$91,860
Conway$215,960$255,025+18.1%$39,065
Little River$272,420$367,011+34.7%$94,591
Loris/Longs$206,290$277,452+34.5%$71,162
Myrtle Beach$382,647$377,500-1.3%$5,147
North Myrtle Beach$385,000$505,673+31.3%$120,673
Socastee$244,325$303,768+24.3%$59,443
Data: Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors

The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors said buyers are paying much more per month compared to last year, but sales may slow down because more buyers are being priced out of the market.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com