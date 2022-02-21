North Myrtle Beach home prices up $120K since last year, Little River up $95K

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Home prices in Horry County have soared in the past year, notably in the North Myrtle Beach and Little River areas, according to new data from the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

Median home prices in North Myrtle Beach increased $120,673 from January 2021 to January 2022, a 31.3% increase. While North Myrtle Beach saw the largest price increase in the area, Little River had the largest increase in percentage points, up 34.7%, an increase of $94,591, according to the data.

The median home price in Myrtle Beach decreased by about 1% in January 2022 when compared to January 2021, according to the data.

The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors reports home inventory, on average, has decreased 41.6% for single-family homes and 76.3% for condos.

Price of single-family homes for January 2021 and January 2022:

Area 2021 2022 Percent Change Price Change Carolina Forest $301,000 $392,860 +30.5% $91,860 Conway $215,960 $255,025 +18.1% $39,065 Little River $272,420 $367,011 +34.7% $94,591 Loris/Longs $206,290 $277,452 +34.5% $71,162 Myrtle Beach $382,647 $377,500 -1.3% $5,147 North Myrtle Beach $385,000 $505,673 +31.3% $120,673 Socastee $244,325 $303,768 +24.3% $59,443 Data: Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors

The Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors said buyers are paying much more per month compared to last year, but sales may slow down because more buyers are being priced out of the market.