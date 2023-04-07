CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 1,200 new homes and numerous infrastructure upgrades are a step closer to happening in Carolina Forest after the Horry County Planning Commission approved two rezoning requests.

Commissioners voted 5-0 with one recusal Thursday night to approve the rezoning of the properties in the Postal Way and Highway 501 area. Horry County Council must still approve the projects, which have also been recommended for approval by Horry County staff members.

One calls for a Market Common-style neighborhood featuring shops and nearly 1,200 homes; the other allows for a mix of stores and homes on land that is currently vacant.

Both projects come with an agreement between developers and county leaders for the widening of Postal Way to three lanes to ease traffic congestion in the area and for a multiuse path that would connect to Carolina Forest High School.

Not everyone at the meeting was happy about the projects.

“You’re putting a strain on the fire department, the ambulance, the police department,” Caroline Forest resident Cherie Reid said. “You’re putting more of a strain and it affects the quality of life.”

However, a representative of a Pawleys Island engineering firm involved in the projects said they have been well thought out.

“We’ve planned these improvements,” Felix Pitts of G3 Engineering said. “We have mechanisms in place to fund them and make sure that those improvements go in in a timely manner.”

Councilman Dennie DiSabato said he supports the rezonings in his district as long as they are accompanied by necessary infrastructure upgrades by the developers.