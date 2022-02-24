FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Rep. Tom Rice said I-73 is closer than ever due to funds rolling in to support the project.

Rice said it’s been a journey to get the various city and county councils on board with the project, but he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Lawsuits between the cities and the county and Horry County is resolved, and the City of North Myrtle Beach voted to fund part,” Rice said. “The City of Myrtle Beach voted to fund part, and now if the county will join that group and apply for a federal grant I see good things coming. Christy Hall told me when they announced that $300 million that we could be turning dirt within a year and I’ll take her at her word. She’s never lied to me before.”

The $300 million Rice is referring too was pledged by Gov. Henry McMaster back in October.

Even with approvals from North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, and Marion, Dillon city leaders said it would be devastating to the city’s economy by deterring traffic around the city.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce upset some Horry County councilmembers last week after sending out a mailer doing what council members said was singling them out.

South Carolina’s part of I-73 would run from the Rockingham/Hamlet area, into Marlboro County, and then Dillon County, before intersecting with Interstate 95, and then hitting Highway 22 in the Myrtle Beach/Conway area.