CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County resident is speaking out after plans were announced Tuesday for Santee Cooper to hand over a former coal-fired power plant property to the city of Conway.

The property sits on more than 800 acres on Lake Busbee and the Old Grainger Generating Station surrounding Highway 501. The city says it plans to use it for recreational use in the future.

Jeanette Spurlock, an Horry County resident for more than 30 years, said she’s just now hearing about these plans. She said the idea of this development is exciting, but with any new growth, there comes flood and traffic concerns.

“What the end goal is for the city of Conway is something that I’m curious about, and if we kind of knew what they were going for,” she said. “I think a lot of these little projects that they’re doing would make more sense.”

The city has had its eye on the land for several years since the plant was shut down in 2012. Now, it wants to keep the integrity of Lake Busbee while building a marina, beach and walking trails.

“If we can keep help with things like recreation and getting outside, then absolutely, we’re all for it,” said Tracy Vreeland, a Santee Cooper spokesperson.

Santee Cooper built its coal-fired power plant in 1966 to power the Grand Strand. Eventually, environmental regulations caused the plant to become too expensive to run, causing it to be shut down in 2012.

Since then, the power company has worked to restore Lake Busbee and the old Grainger site to its natural wetlands. Vreeland said they knew the city was interested, so it signed a letter of intent in September to transfer the property to Conway.

“The city came to us and said, ‘hey, we’d like to use this for recreation and add to the riverwalk and use Lake Busbee because a lot of people use it for walking and things like that,'” Vreeland said. “So, we came to the agreement that, yeah, they could have it, we would give it to them.”

Conway released a conceptual plan in August, highlighting a mixed-use village, 100-plus boat slip marina, an amphitheater and a beach.

The proposed development would feet out to an already busy Highway 501. Spurlock says she’d like to see the city eventually hold a town hall-type event where the public can come learn and offer feedback.

“That’s an opportunity to get the community on your side, because we just want to be included,” Spurlock said. “You know, we’re constantly being force-fed development all over the county, and we’re trying to navigate that all the time.”

Santee Cooper says the transfer still needs to be approved by the state’s Joint Bond Review Committee in January.

News13 has reached out to the city of Conway for more details on the proposal, but have not heard back.