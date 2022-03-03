HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Little River residents packed the room at Thursday’s Horry County Planning Commission meeting to oppose the building of homes on what they say is a flood zone.

According to county documents, the applicant said this area isn’t in a flood zone but for residents who live there, they say that’s not accurate.

“We live in real life situations here. We are suffering in this community because we have problems with water,” said one resident.

Another said, “we have ponding with the rain we just had this past weekend.”

The applicant, Venture Engineering, is requesting to rezone 14.6 acres from commercial forest to multi-residential, bringing 46 single family homes on Wampee Road in Little River.

According to county documents, the future land use designation is suburban. Documents also say the proposed plan shows one access onto Highway 57 across from the entrance of 57th Place and the right turn lane to Palm Lakes Plantation.

It’s an area that residents say is so much on so little land.

“I don’t need a bathtub, I can go up and stand up in my yard if I need to,” a resident said.

Steve Powell with Venture Engineering said their client is willing to conduct a stormwater study before any building would be done.

“My client, let’s say, is big enough to undertake the study at his expense and risk to try and identify the scope and scale of these problems and the cost to repair them,” Powell said.

When commission asked the room who all is opposed to the rezoning, pretty much all hands were raised.

Even with heavy resident disapproval, commission decided to approve it with the hopes that the study the county wouldn’t have to pay for, would bring answers.

With planning commission’s approval, it now heads to Horry County Council for three reading approvals. It cannot be passed until the stormwater study is complete.

Lots of residents, including the President of the Carolina Forest Civic Association, were present to also oppose 35 homes going in next to Carolina Forest High School. That item was deferred.

