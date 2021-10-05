Resolution to fund Highway 90 expansion in Horry County deferred

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A resolution to fund Highway 90 expansion in Horry County was deferred Tuesday to the next Horry County Council meeting, after council members debated it.

The resolution was to use funding from Ride 2 money for the expansion.

“How can you arbitrarily throw funding at something?” Councilman Al Allen asked.

It’s $30 million from Ride 2 funds that would need to be used on the section of Highway 90 from Highway 501 to SC 22. Allen first argued it be sent to the Infrastructure and Regulation Committee because his new task force — the Highway 90 task force — didn’t get a chance to look at the resolution.

“And this was the whole purpose of us establishing this Highway 90 task force so they could look into and get with the experts and get with the state — see what’s out there and rank those in urgency, then once we identify what the issues are and what the needs are, then I think it would be much more appropriate for council to find funding to be assigned to that,” Allen said.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” Vice Chairman Dennis DiSabato said. “This is money that’s allocated for your committee Al, that’s what this is for.”

Councilman Johnny Vaught argued that he passed this in the Admin. Committee to give the Highway 90 task force money.

“We just wanted to commit the funding,” Vaught said. “It’s excess funding that’s left over from Ride 2. It’s extra money that’s left over from Ride 2 that needs to be spent on projects and you will not find a project more deserving than Highway 90.”

A motion to send the resolution to the Infrastructure and Regulation Committee failed but a motion passed to move it to the next council meeting in two weeks. Council said the two weeks will give them time to talk to their municipalities about the funding.

Another resolution to limit hours of construction due to noise complaints was debated on. The resolution wouldn’t allow construction to take place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays.

“You just can’t do it after 7 p.m.,” Councilman Gary Loftus said. “It’s not like rewriting the Constitution or Bill of Rights. We’re just modifying the hours at 9 or 11 at night, which believe me, they do it.”

That resolution was sent back to the Infrastructure and Regulation Committee. Council also passed the second reading to limit digging of large holes on beaches, preventing people and animals from falling and getting hurt.