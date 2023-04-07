HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An extension of SayeBrook Parkway in Socastee between Highway 17 Bypass and Highway 544 opened this week after more than three years of work.

The extension connects Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and Sheffield Parkway, which could also help relieve some traffic in the area.

Sky13 drone footage shows the scale of the new development. It includes 1,800 homes on top of the shopping center and new roads. They’re connected by a series of stop signs and traffic circles.

“We knew with that, with the size and magnitude of the SayeBrook development, we needed to have another way out of that town center through the property,” said Steven Alger, vice president of development with The Jackson Companies.

The neighborhood also connects with South Strand ER and Socastee Middle School.

“All the children in SayeBrook will be able to walk to school, which is a novel idea these days,” Alger said.

Plans for SayeBrook were approved in 2007. Palmetto Pointe Boulevard was extended from a dead end to Highway 544 in 2019 as part of Horry County Ride 3 infrastructure upgrades.

Last year, construction on the first 150 homes and 325-unit apartment building ramped up.

Neighbors off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard who spoke to News13 said the shortcut is convenient, but are now bracing for the future.

“It’s nice to be able to come down here and ride our bikes,” Julie Dyer said. “Currently, there are not a lot of homes built there so the traffic is not too bad; however, we anticipate once those homes get built this is going to be a very, very busy area.”

No one currently lives in the homes, but there are model homes open.

“We like progress, however, I think it’s a lot very fast,” Dyer said.

Cameron Kleinosky, a manager at Marshalls, said traffic at the shopping center can get backed up, something the new road should alleviate.

“The line wraps the whole way back around Target,” Kleinosky said. “It takes up to 30 minutes sometimes to get out of the parking lot, especially at the roundabout, so it’ll be easy to get on [Highway] 17.”

Development in phase two is getting started, which includes the next 250 homes. Neighbors will be within minutes of the Market Common or as far west as Highway 707 and Big Block Road.

“It’s part of the overall master plan as we move forward with this important access way,” Alger said.

A handful of the homes have already been sold, and on Friday, most people were still choosing to exit the shopping center at Highway 544.