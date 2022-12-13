LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A distributor of custom athletic socks has announced plans to build a $2.6 million facility in Loris that will create 75 jobs over three years, according to a news release from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

Moose Logistics & Distribution’s new facility at 3535 Franklin St. — its first in South Carolina — is expected to be up and running by March, the release said. The facility will start production of sock sublimation as well as “pick and ship” for other customers.

“Our state has become a place where companies, both new and old, want to do business,” McMaster said in the release. “The logistics and distribution sector booms because of the infrastructure network in place to make business happen. We welcome Moose Logistics & Distribution to Horry County and look forward to seeing what plans they have for the future.”

The company is a subsidiary of UET International and creates custom logos for athletic socks that are distributed to suppliers across the U.S. according to the release. It supplies licensed socks for NFL and NCAA teams to Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club and other major retailers, along with its recently acquired Strideline brand products.

“As owner of UET International, I am very pleased with the choice to open the logistics and operations services in Loris, S.C.,” said Thomas Moose Jr., the company’s founder. “I intend to hire directly from the local community and technical colleges and create good paying, long-term employment.”

Horry County was awarded a $50,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to help with building improvements, the release said.

“Moose Logistics & Distribution is a huge win for Loris and Horry County, Council Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said. “With the huge growth in our county over the past several years, distribution and logistics is a win for our community.”

Those interested in applying for jobs with the company can go to SC Works.