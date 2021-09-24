State of the art fire station under construction in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – First responders in Horry County are seeing massive call volumes as more people move to the area.

To keep up with that growth in the Longs area, Horry County Fire Rescue is building a new state of the art fire station to replace the old Station 13.

“(It’s a) two bay, volunteer-based station, and now we’re moving behind it into this really nice, larger volunteer and career-based station,” department spokesperson Tony Casey said.

The new facility will be 8,000 square feet. Once complete, it will be the only three bay, drive through station in Horry County.

“Which will make us more efficient in the way we get to respond and align our resources,” Casey said.

Construction is a little more than halfway done. The estimated cost is $2.3 million.

Casey said the facility upgrades and addition of full-time career staffing are important to keep up with all the growth going on in Longs.

“We’re going to be able to move people around and continue to grow with our staffing levels,” Casey said. “Every time we hire new people, it’s more people than we’ve ever had before working here.”

People who live in Longs seem to think the new station is a good investment.

“I think it’s great its long overdue,” Carole Mannion said, who has lived in Longs for 15 years. “Because the area has been growing for quite some time.”

Horry County Fire Rescue expects to open the new station in Quarter 2 of 2022