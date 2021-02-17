Young entrepreneur opens ‘Gaming Lounge’ in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A young entrepreneur in Lake City recently opened a unique gaming facility that allows gamers to enjoy the virtual experience.

AME Gaming Palace is a video game lounge that offers gamers of all ages to play a variety of games with people across the globe.

Alex Young, a 26-year-old, is the brainchild behind the gaming lounge. Young says his love for video gaming motivated him to open a business that offers gamers a space to do what they love.

Young says that one of the best loved attributes about gaming is anyone can participate. All you need is the equipment to play, such as an Xbox One S hard drive, a gaming computer, or just access to the internet. It’s easy to develop the skillset to play the games.

AME Gaming Palace is located on 119 West Main Street and is open 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

You can also visit AME Gaming Palace Facebook page.