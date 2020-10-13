Grand Strand Health hosting drug take back day Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Health will host its second annual opioid take back event this Saturday, the company announced on Tuesday.

Drugs will be anonymously collected and disposed of during the drive-through “Crush the Crisis” event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be exacerbating the opioid crisis by causing many Americans to have feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry and an ongoing sense of uncertainty, affecting those with substance use disorders as well as those at risk of developing one,” George Helmrich, the chief medical officer of Grand Strand Health, said in a press release. “Now is more important than ever to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse.”

The event takes place on the same day as the Drug Enforcement Administrator’s National Prescription Take Back Day.

More than 12,880 individual bottles of medications were collected at last year’s event.

Needles, syringes, lancets and liquids will not be accepted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in suspected opioid overdoses, with overdoses increasing by 24% in Horry County from March 13 to July 31, compared to last year, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Suspected overdoses across the state increased by 53% during that same time.

Those numbers dropped in July, although numbers still exceed last year’s.

About 2 million people in the United States have an opioid use disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 67,000 died from drug overdoses in 2018.

During that year, 85 Horry County residents died from opioid overdoses, an increase of more than 10% since 2017.

Saturday’s event aligns with other measures HCA Healthcare — Grand Strand Health’s parent company — has made to reduce opioid misuse and deaths. Other initiatives include a $500,000 donation to the National Academy of Medicine’s Action Collaborative on Countering the U.S. Opioid Epidemic, utilizing data to reduce opioid misuse, implementing new approaches to surgical recovery, offering emergency room patients alternatives to opioids and using electronic prescribing of controlled substances to make it harder for those seeking opioids to doctor shop and alter prescriptions.

The system has seen a 50.8% decrease in opioid use from Jan. 2018 to Aug. 2020.

