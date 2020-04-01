Ambulance service in the PeeDee making changing amid Coronavirus

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Every morning the Medway staff cleans their trucks and get ready for the day. The staff here is responsible for transporting patients to and from dialysis appointments but say ever since the pandemic they’re experiencing a low volume in calls.

Low volumes in calls also means some of the part time staff hours being shortened or for some to be let go. Medway Owner Wayne Lewis says he worries about transporting anything back home so he makes sure he and his team are very cautious when answering calls.

“I have a family at home. My wife also works in a health care facility so being a first responder….EMS…law enforcement we all have a job to do but yes it’s always in the back of our minds we could possibly get Covid-19,” says Lewis.

The staff at Medway Ambulance Services assures the community that they are staying extra clean and are ready to take care of them.