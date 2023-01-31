(WXIN) — The company behind Banana Boat is recalling more of its sunscreen products due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical.

The Edgewell Personal Care Company said Friday that it is expanding a nationwide recall of hair and scalp sunscreen sprays initially issued in July 2022. The recall came after a review found unexpected levels of benzene from a propellant. Benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat product.

The recall involves an additional batch of the recalled hair and scalp sunscreen spray. The company said no other batches or products are being recalled. The products subject to recall are:

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen that can potentially result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the blood marrow, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.It can also cause life-threatening blood disorders.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said benzene works by causing cells to not function correctly. It can cause bone marrow to not produce enough red blood cells and damage the immune system by changing blood levels of antibodies and causing the loss of white blood cells.

The CDC said people are exposed to benzene every day, including from tobacco smoke, gas stations, exhaust and industrial emissions. Indoors, people can be exposed to benzene contained in glues, paints, furniture wax and detergents.

The company said daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences, according to an independent health assessment using established exposure modeling guidelines.

Anyone with the recalled product should stop using it and throw it out. Refunds can be obtained by contacting Edgewell Personal Care between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 888-686-3988 or by going to www.bananaboat.com.

Anyone who has suffered adverse reactions or quality problems after using the product should report it to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program in the following ways: