COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina health officials are planning an update Wednesday afternoon on the status of monkeypox in the state after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the state has nearly two dozen confirmed cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the state’s first known cases of the Monkeypox infection in early July, with one case out of the Lowcountry and another in the Midlands region. But, as of Monday, that number has grown to 23.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell will provide an update on the state’s response to the outbreak during a statewide media call on Wednesday afternoon.

DHEC previously noted that it was monitoring cases and vaccinating high-risk contacts with a safe, FDA-approved vaccine.

According to DHEC, Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that usually begins with flulike symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes which progresses to a rash on the face and body. Officials said most infections last two to four weeks.