Conway Medical Center sees a decrease in annual check-ups, encourages them amid pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Waiting a few months or a few years for a check up could make a difference in someone potentially being diagnosed with a potentially life threating illness.

“Things do change and they change within a matter of months,” said Paul Richardson, the chief medical officer for Conway Medical Center.

The hospital has seen a decrease this year in women getting their annual mammogram to screen for breast cancer with their primary care or women’s health physicians.

Those delays, Richardson said, could mean a later diagnosis for diseases that need to be caught early.

“So we would hate to definitely miss something we could catch early such as a tumor that we could catch early in it’s course and have a lot more options as far as treatment,” Richardson said.

In 2019, 57% of women between the ages of 51 to 74 who were eligible for a mammogram received one. In 2020, that dropped to 43%.

“Let’s say a lady skipped it last year cause of whatever reason, and then this year because of COVID, they don’t really wanna do that this year,” Richardson said. “You could potentially have almost two years with no screening there. Obviously things can change in that amount of time.”

Richardson said when it comes to cancers like breast and colon, catching it early can make a difference.

“I’ll use colon cancer as for instance, that little polyp could come out this year, what’s left there could turn into something bad down the road and breast cancer same way, something we could kind of catch early,” Richardson said.

Richardson also urges people with chronic medical issues like diabetes to still go to their annual check ups.

“Chronic medical problems are just that, chronic so that means they don’t go away so you have to keep up with it,” Richardson said.

He said check ups are especially important for people with hypertension, high blood pressure and diabetes.

He’s also worried about what will happen after the pandemic.

“Folks may have put off those exams and diabetes is out of control for an extended period of time so now they’re gonna suffer long-term consequences,” Richardson said. “They made it through COVID but yet they’re gonna have these long term consequences.”

He anticipates that skipping appointments now could have impacts down the road.

“I foresee we’re gonna see a lot of issues you know a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, not necessarily from COVID, but just from the delay in some folks where they could have come in and had their meds adjusted for their diabetes or whatever,” Richardson said.

He said that while the hospital has seen an decrease during the pandemic with people going to their annual check ups, lately he’s seen that reverse.

“We have seen people coming back so that is a good thing…no where we know it needs to be,” Richardson said.