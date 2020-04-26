LIVE: 1.5 million masks coming to healthcare professionals in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Over one million masks are being delivered to South Carolina through the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Prisma Health along with Governor Henry McMaster, Atlas Air, Boeing, Discommon Founder Neil Ferrier, and members of South Carolina’s Congressional Delegation will greet and unload a Boeing Dreamlifter – a converted Boeing 747-400 Large Cargo Freighter – filled with surgical ear loop masks.

The Dreamlifter will be transporting roughly 1.5 million medical-grade 3-ply surgical face masks bound for healthcare professionals at Prisma Health in South Carolina.

Discommon, the importer of record for the delivery, secured the PPE from manufacturers in China and turned to Boeing and Atlas Air to facilitate their transport to Prisma Health in South Carolina. Boeing donated the cost of the mission transport, with Atlas Air operating the flights on behalf of Boeing.

This is the Boeing’s second COVID-19 related cargo transport mission on a company-owned aircraft.

Participants:

· Governor Henry McMaster (SC)

· Senator Lindsey Graham (SC)

· Senator Tim Scott (SC)

· Representative Jeff Duncan (SC-03)

· Representative William Timmons (SC-04)

· Prisma Health president and CEO, Mark O’Halla

· Discommon Founder, Neil Ferrier

A live stream of the delivery will start at 10:30 a.m.