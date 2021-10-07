1 South Carolina county drops to ‘moderate’ COVID-19 incidence rate, rest of state remains ‘high’

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Calhoun County is the first South Carolina county to drop back into the “moderate” COVID-19 incidence category since August, according to new data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The rest of the state remains in the “high” category. A “moderate” spread is classified as an area that has between 51 and 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week timeframe. A “high” incidence rate is considered more than 200 new cases per 100,000.

On Thursday, DHEC announced an additional 1,205 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases, 525 probable cases, 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 29,431 new tests reported to the state, 11.1% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths were one confirmed and one probable COVID-19-caused death in Florence County, one confirmed and three probable deaths in Horry County and one confirmed death in Marion County.

The update brings the state’s totals to 700,082 confirmed cases, 171,929 probable cases, 11,141 confirmed deaths and 1,715 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 13 confirmed, 13 probable

Dillon – 10 confirmed, two probable

Florence – 14 confirmed, 26 probable

Horry – 48 confirmed, 54 probable

Marion – Four confirmed, four probable

Marlboro – Three confirmed, six probable