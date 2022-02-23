COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Bamberg County is the first South Carolina county to be moved to a “substantial transmission rate,” according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rest of the state remains in the “high transmission” category, which means an area has had more than 100 new cases, per 100,000 people, in the last week. The “substantial transmission” rate is between 50 and 99 cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has replaced its own categorization system for COVID-19 prevalence with the CDC map. On Tuesday, DHEC’s map had every county listed in the “high” prevalence category.

The state reported 586 new, confirmed cases, 413 probable cases, 11 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and three probable COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, based on information it received on Monday. DHEC announces data two days after it receives it.

Of 4,028 new tests reported to the state, 12.8% were positive for the virus.

Those newly reported deaths include one confirmed COVID-19 death in Florence County, and two confirmed and three probable deaths in Horry County.

The updates bring the state’s totals to 1.14 million confirmed cases, 316,273 probable cases, 14,155 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,459 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – One confirmed, two probable

Dillon – Three confirmed, two probable

Florence – 18 confirmed, five probable

Horry – 25 confirmed, 17 probable

Marion – Two confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Two confirmed, three probable