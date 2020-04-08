100 American Airlines flight attendants have coronavirus, union says

** FILE ** A worker looks at the tail section of an American Airlines MD-80 aircraft at Dallas Fort Worth international airport in Grapevine, Texas in this Wednesday, March 26, 2008 file photo. American Airlines says its cancellation of up to 500 flights to check the bundling of wires in some planes could spill into Wednesday, April 9, 2008 and beyond. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(CNN Newsource) — About 100 American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

The union says American has agreed to start providing face masks for its frontline team members.

The masks will be distributed this week, and union members will have the option of choosing whether or not to wear them, the union said.

American Airlines has thus far refused to comment on how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The union said about one in four of its flight attendants will be flying in May, due to major cuts in the airline’s schedule.