100% of Conway Medical Center COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, hospital says

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — 100% of Conway Medical Center’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, the hospital said Thursday.

The hospital said it currently has 17 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Nine of those patients are in the ICU and three are on a ventilator.

“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising rapidly in Horry County,” the hospital said. “Your best defense is to get vaccinated!”

On Thursday, South Carolina recorded more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time since early March. Due to the increase, Tidelands Health will be going back to adding visitor restrictions Friday.

All of South Carolina’s counties are now in either the “moderate” or “high” level of COVID-19 spread, according to DHEC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week updated their guidance and said even vaccinated people should go back to wearing masks indoors in areas of the country where the level of disease spread is high.