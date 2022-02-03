107 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in SC

Coronavirus is exploding on the South Texas border with Mexico. Health officials in Hidalgo County reported 23,000 unreported cases in January. (Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has recorded an additional 107 confirmed and 30 probable COVID-19 deaths, the state’s health agency announced Thursday.

Those newly reported deaths include one probable COVID-19 death in Darlington County, two confirmed deaths in Dillon County, three confirmed deaths in Florence County, two confirmed and two probable deaths in Horry County, and one confirmed and one probable death in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition to the deaths, DHEC also announced 3,284 confirmed and 1,852 probable COVID-19 cases. Of 17,562 new tests reported to the state, 24.4% were positive for the virus.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.1 million confirmed cases, 298,806 probable cases, 12,503 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,241 probable deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 23 confirmed, 51 probable

Dillon – 14 confirmed, eight probable

Florence – 65 confirmed, 131 probable

Horry – 155 confirmed, 151 probable

Marion – Six confirmed, five probable

Marlboro – 12 confirmed, 36 probable