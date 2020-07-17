114 new COVID-19 cases in Horry County, 1,964 reported statewide, DHEC reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Firday announced 1,964 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 25 additional confirmed deaths.

There are currently 1,593 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 567 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 65,857, probable cases to 212, confirmed deaths to 1,078 and 18 probable deaths.

Horry: 114 (6,501 total)

Marion: 10 (359 total)

Dillon: 11 (426 total)

Marlboro: 4 (349 total)

Darlington: 21 (649 total)

Florence: 61 (1,880 total)

Georgetown: 21 (932 total)

New cases in other counties:

Confirmed cases: Abbeville (6), Aiken (20), Allendale (12), Anderson (50), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (55), Berkeley (117), Calhoun (13), Charleston (305), Cherokee (12), Chester (12), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (8), Colleton (18), Dorchester (105), Edgefield (4), Fairfield (5), Greenville (171), Greenwood (56), Hampton (7), Jasper (8), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (19), Laurens (45), Lee (10), Lexington (89), Marlboro (4), McCormick (4), Newberry (8), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (54), Pickens (46), Richland (207), Saluda (15), Spartanburg (84), Sumter (26), Union (3), Williamsburg (7), York (66)

Probable cases: Greenville (2), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (2)

Twenty-three of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Anderson (4), Berkeley (1), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1), York (1) counties, and two of the confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Kershaw (1) counties.

The one new probable death occurred in an elderly individual from Horry County (1).

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 606,610 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours, although a recent increase in testing may lead to a delay of one to two days.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 11,257 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.4%.