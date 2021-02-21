1,389 new cases of coronavirus in the state; 107 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 1,389 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 56 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 436,161, probable cases to 67,988, confirmed deaths to 7,409, and 915 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 9

Dillon – 7

Florence – 30

Georgetown – 7

Horry – 107

Marion – 7

Marlboro – 10

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 6.2%

For more information, please click here.