14 more Clemson football players test positive for COVID-19

CLEMSON, SC (WBTW) — The Clemson Athletic Department announced that 19 more student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 including 14 football players.

In a media release, Clemson Athletics said it’s monitoring the 19 active cases and that they’ve notified and isolated each of the students for a period of at least 10 days. Known contacts who have come close to those affected have been asked to self-quarantine.

Last week, News13 reported 23 football players tested positive for COVID-19. Since June 1, Clemson has completed 430 tests and has had 47 positive results.

Clemson Athletics said there have been no hospitalizations and approximately half of the cases have been asymptomatic. They said once an individual completes the isolation period without symptoms, they are then re-examined by Clemson’s medical staff.