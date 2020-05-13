14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Robeson County, according to spokesperson, Emily Jones.
The total number of cases in Robeson County is at 429, with 10 deaths.
Summary of new cases:
- Male: 5
- Female: 9
- Oldest: 88
- Youngest: 17
- Age group with most positive (50-64): 5
- African-American: 6
- American Indian: 3
- White: 1
- White Hispanic: 3
- Race not indicated: 1
Testing sites:
- Local hospital: 8
- Out of county private clinic: 4
- Local health department: 1
- Private lab: 1