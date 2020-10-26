140+ COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths now tied to Charlotte church, officials say

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County health leaders now say more than 140 cases and five deaths are tied to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Charlotte church.

Officials warn anyone who has attended events at The United House of Prayer for All People located on Beatties Ford between Oct. 4-11 should go and get tested for the coronavirus.

Residents in Gaston, Iredell, Mecklenburg, and Cabarrus counties have been infected. Seven patients remain in the hospital, health officials say.

On Saturday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris ordered the church and all of its surrounding locations to shut down calling it an ‘imminent hazard.’

Another outbreak at a nursing home facility located across the street from the church is believed to be directly related to the church outbreak. So far, 19 people in the nursing home have tested positive for the virus.

