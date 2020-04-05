16 SC Department of Corrections staff members have tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 16 total total staff members of the South Carolina Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Department of Corrections website, 4 cases are at Broad River, 2 are from Camille Graham, 1 at Livesay, 1 at Turbeville, and 8 are non-institutional staff.

As of right now, no inmates have tested positive.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories