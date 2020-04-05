16 SC Department of Corrections staff members have tested positive for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 16 total total staff members of the South Carolina Department of Corrections have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Department of Corrections website, 4 cases are at Broad River, 2 are from Camille Graham, 1 at Livesay, 1 at Turbeville, and 8 are non-institutional staff.
As of right now, no inmates have tested positive.
