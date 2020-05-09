168 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths announced Saturday by SCDHEC

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina state health department announced Saturday 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 additional deaths.

SCDHEC now reports the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,531 and those who have died to 330.

In the agency’s daily update on the outbreak, DHEC said eight deaths were in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (2), Richland (2), and Williamsburg (1) counties. Two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley (1) and Fairfield (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below as reported by DHEC:

Aiken (4), Anderson (4), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Berkeley (1), Calhoun (1), Charleston (3), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Darlington (2), Dillon (3), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (4), Florence (13), Georgetown (1), Greenville (43), Horry (5), Jasper (2), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (2), Lee (7), Lexington (9), Marion (3), Oconee (1), Pickens (4), Richland (28), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (5), York (3)

Head here for more Tracking Coronavirus coverage.

Latest Headlines